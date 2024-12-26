Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki appointed as new KCCA Executive Director

President Museveni has appointed Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki as the new substantive Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority. She will be deputized by the outgoing Undersecretary at the Ministry of East African Affairs, Benon Kigenyi. The two will formally take over from former directors Dorothy Kisaka and David Luyimbazi, who are facing charges related to the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill in August, among other matters. The Director of Legal Affairs at the KCCA, Frank Rusa, has been acting as Executive Director. According to a statement from the President's Office, the names of the two have been submitted to the Secretary to the Cabinet for formalization before they are confirmed in office.