Gulu city to host historic out of parliament sitting

Gulu City will host the first out-of-parliament sitting this month, as legislators aim to create a people-centered parliament. The northern regional sitting is scheduled for August 29-30 at Kuanda Grounds, Bardege-Layibi division in Gulu City. While some residents and civil society members have welcomed the idea, others have described the move as a misallocation and waste of public resources.