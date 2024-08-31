Great Lakes Presidents retained excessive colonial powers, research reveals

Did you know that in most countries in the Great Lakes Region, their respective presidents inherited excessive powers from the colonial masters? According to Nalukui Milapo, a researcher from the University of Zambia, various African countries did not amend their constitutions to make them people-centered. She shared these findings during a meeting of the Committee on Democracy and Governance of the Forum of Parliaments of 12 member states in Juba, South Sudan. Her research revealed that several presidents and heads of government in Africa continue to influence or pressure Parliament to serve their interests.