Great Lakes Parliament:Juba session concludes

Recently, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame garnered 99% of the votes cast during the July presidential elections. However, this feat became a point of contestation by a legislator from the DR Congo during a meeting of the Committee on Democracy and Governance of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference held in Juba, South Sudan. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Juba, the senator was reminded that the forum does not meddle in politics.