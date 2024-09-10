Government to spend $566 Million on Kampala roads reconstruction

The central government is planning to spend 566 million us dollars or over 2 trillion Uganda shillings to reconstruct over 440km of roads in the greater Kampala metropolitan area. however, this will be a unique programme as no compensation will be remitted to the land owners where these roads will pass. The revelation came to light as the vice president, Jessica Alupo, presided over the launch of the road works in Kira municipality.