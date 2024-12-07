Government to review mortgage rates, build low-cost housing

The State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, says the government is reviewing mortgage rates and has reiterated plans to construct low-cost housing estates for the country’s low-income earners. The move aims to address the growing housing deficit. Her assurance came during this year's International Real Estate Conference in Kampala yesterday, attended by nearly 50 realtors and developers from Indonesia, India, and Nigeria.