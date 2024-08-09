Government to partner with private sector to enhance public health services

The government intends to partner with health service providers in the private sector to help infuse their mindset into public sector health providers. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Diana Atwine, says there is a lot that health workers in public hospitals and health centers need to learn from the private health sector, especially in serving, valuing, and handling patients well. She was presiding over the C-Care Excellence Awards.