Government to introduce elderly bill

The government will soon consider and present to parliament the revised Older Persons Policy 2024, along with the Elder Persons Amended Bill, intended to protect the aged from all forms of abuse, including the protection of their property. State Minister for Elderly, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, in marking this year’s UN Word Elderly Abuse Awareness Day, noted that the current elderly policy does not adequately address the key issues facing this community, leaving them at the mercy of their exploiters.