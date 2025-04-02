Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mothers abandon children with autism at Butabika hospital, health experts say
  • 2 National Hundreds flee fresh conflicts in Apaa
  • 3 News African Union mediators arrive in South Sudan to try to rescue peace deal
  • 4 National Lightning kills teacher, injures head teacher and 15 pupils
  • 5 National Nine arrested over EACOP protest