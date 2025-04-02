Government reassures no ban on TikTok, talks to reopen Facebook

The government has reassured citizens that there are no plans to ban social media platforms, especially TikTok, contrary to suggestions made by the Mufti of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Ramadhan Mubajje, during Idd Prayers on Sunday. Officials are engaged in discussions to regulate shared content and ensure responsible use of online platforms. In a related development, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, revealed that talks are underway to reopen Facebook, which has been inaccessible in the country since 2021.