Government backs youths to save degraded wetlands

The Ministry of the Water and Environment has agreed to support residents living and using the Rufuha wetland in Rweikiniro Sub County, Ntungamo district to help rehabilitate it, while enhancing their livelihood. The residents have been assisted to form a cooperative society dubbed Rufuha Farmers Water and Environment Cooperative Society, to support and rehabilitate the degraded wetlands, riverbanks in the area. To that end the group received a 90 million shilling revolving fund to be used in environment friendly activities such as bee keeping.