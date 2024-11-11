Government announces plan to skill more migrant workers

The government unveiled plans to take skilled people for various jobs in the Middle Eastern countries. According to the state Minister for Gender Esther Anyakun, the people who are taken abroad for these jobs are usually engaged as domestic workers, but most get into trouble and some have previously died there. Anyakun's call to provide better quality jobs came on the back of the return to Uganda of at least 140 Ugandans, who had arrived under the amnesty granted by Saudi Arabia. However, Kyaddondo East MP Muwada Nkunyingi is not persuaded.