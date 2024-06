Government allays fears of crisis, has alternative import routes

The government has allayed fears of a fuel crisis in Uganda following protests in Kenya. Protests in the neighboring country usually affect trade as we depend on the Mombasa port. On Tuesday, several trucks lined up on the Ugandan side of the Busia border, reluctant to proceed as the protests reached boiling point. BEN JUMBE spoke to officials in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and stakeholders in the fuel business.