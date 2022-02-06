Gov’t urged to look into fate of job seekers

A labour organization, Migrant Workers’ Voice has petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission to halt the externalization of Ugandan domestic workers to the Middle East citing grave human rights breaches. According to the international labour standards countries mainly Saudi Arabia and Jordan, do not comply with the observance of human rights. This follows a number of media reports about complaints of torture and mistreatment of especially domestic workers. There is also a concern about an existing and increasing black market for human organs and organ trafficking. They want the government to assess the matter before more Ugandan labour is migrated to Arab Countries.