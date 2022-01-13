Gov’t joins Save the Children to end school dropout rates

The ministry of education has said that no child should stay in business instead of returning to school, after reopening. The state minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu says schools are the safest areas for all children hence they should be there. The call came as the ministry launched a campaign dubbed Back to School together with Save the Children who said parents should take a centre stage at encouraging children to get back to schools.