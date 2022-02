Gov’t hands over shs9bn palace to Kyabazinga

The Ministry of Gender has handed over the 9 billion shilling Palace of the Kyabazinga at Igenge to the Busoga Kingdom. In a brief function attended by a few, in line with Covid-19 restrictions, several cultural leaders congratulated the Obwa Kyabazinga bwa Busoga. The ministry spokesperson Frank Mugabi says the ministry had been contracted to work on this palace after it was damaged in previous years.