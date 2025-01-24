Gov’t dismisses reports on unpaid express penalties

Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has expressed the government's commitment to improving service delivery to the public. His commitment came as he toured the Uganda Driver Licensing System head offices to assess the performance of the staff in handling clients. The minister hailed the Uganda Security Printing Company and the UDLS staff for their efficiency in delivering services to the public, challenging other government agencies to work towards the same.