Gov’t concerned about allowing formal labour export

State Minister for Public Service Grace Mary Mugasa has welcomed the idea of exporting health workers to foreign countries. However, she has emphasized that this should be done through government-to-government arrangements and not through agencies. She thinks this is needed to ensure skilled workers are employed under clear terms, without recourse to exploitation. This call comes as the healthcare sector, both public and private, is unable to use all trained personnel, resulting in a surplus of qualified professionals, who are unable to secure positions amidst shortages of health workers in the country.