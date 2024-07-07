Gone without trace: The curious case of missing Karamojong ’street’ children | Panorama

Cases of missing children in Uganda are rampant. Although some parents are fortunate to recover their children unhurt, others find them physically or mentally impaired. Others In some cases, some parents never get reunited with their children. But what happens when either the parents or the government are connected to the disappearance? Among the Karamojong community who have endured decades of entrenched stereotypes, there is a pattern of parents or extended family relatives trafficking children and turning them into street beggars.