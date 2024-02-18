Gen Museveni rings in structural changes in the UPDF

President Museveni has reorganized the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief. The development came during a Defence Forces Council meeting, which he chaired at State House, Entebbe. Top on the agenda was the launch of the UPDF Establishment Act 2021, where the president signed the executive order, investing the task of implementing the changes in structure to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi. The president explained that the changes were intended to boost national security and enhance the effectiveness of the UPDF. According to a UPDF statement, the development, yet to be fully explained, marks a milestone in the modernization and optimization of Uganda's defense architecture.