Gen. Koreta launches tree planting campaign to combat climate change

Retired Army Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Ivan Koreta has supported a call to control bush burning, extensive tree cutting for timber and firewood, and charcoal burning to mitigate the drastic impact of climate change. This call, prompted by concerns for people in lower income brackets, came as he launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign, which he said would also lead to better health outcomes. Gen. Koreta specifically tasked UPDF officers involved in charcoal trade and deforestation with planting bamboo to conserve the environment.