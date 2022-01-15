FUEL SHORTAGE: Truck drivers end their strike, raising hope

With tensions rising in the country over fuel shortage at several stations, hope is on the horizon, after trailer trucks ended their two-week strike at Malaba and started moving. Several fuel stations in the country, including Hoima, where fuel prices had reached 12,000 shillings a litre, have received supplies relieving the pressure there. Indeed fuel prices have gone back to normal. DAILY MONITOR correspondent JOSEPH OMOLO is in Malaba and gives us an update of what is happening there.