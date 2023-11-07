Francis Zaake; alleged verbal attack inquiry starts Thursday

The Chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline, Abdu Katuntu, has stated that he will not tolerate any disruption of the proceedings in the inquiry involving MP Francis Zaake, who is accused of making derogatory comments about Rakai Women MP Juliet Kinyamatama. Zaake's lawyer, Erias Lukwago, expressed concern about his client's security during the committee proceedings, particularly in light of the displeasure shown by women MPs when Kinyamatama raised the issue in parliament last month. Today's meeting outlined a program for proceeding with the inquiry on Thursday.