Fort Portal yet to reap benefits of upgrade to tourism city

Fort Portal became a municipality in 1975 during the regime of President Idi Amin. With proximity to a number of tourism sites and the border to the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Phase Two of the National Development Plan, Fort Portal City was to be established as a strategy for tourism. With Northern and Central divisions, Fort Portal City came into being in July 2020. Transforming a sleepy municipality into a tourism city was not supposed to be difficult. However, beset by administrative and financial challenges, the City is still a long way off from what it was envisioned to be, to the chagrin of technocrats, politicians and business people.