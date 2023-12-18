Former speakers of parliament get new cars

Parliament has gifted former speakers of parliament with chauffeur-driven vehicles at a cost to the taxpayer. The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among categorically explained that the institution is responsible for the vehicles, which shall be replaced every five years. The five recipients include former heads of the house, Prof Edward Rugumayo, Francis Butagira, Moses Kigongo, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, and Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga. However, as JACKSON ONYANGO reports, former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga was conspicuously absent at the handover ceremony.