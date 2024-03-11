Former RDCs appeal to President Museveni for unpaid benefits

A group of former Resident District Commissioners have cried out to President Museveni over the delayed settlement of their terminal benefits. They say the president promised to give them a package after their term in office. According to them, while still serving, they secured bank loans hoping to clear them using their monthly pay but before clearing the debts, they were abruptly dropped. They are appealing to the president to bail them out.