Former Minister, Simon Lokodo dies while on duty in Switzerland

The government has started arrangements for the repatriation of the body of former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Simon Lokodo who passed away early today. The Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Ofwono Opondo confirmed the news of his death, although it is still unclear what caused his death. Lokodo, who was until yesterday, a commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, was in Geneva to attend a review of the country at the UN Human Rights Commission, at which the country was challenged on its human rights record.