Former Minister Kibanzanga says he is a victim of NRM infighting

Former state minister for agriculture Christopher Kibanzanga has said that since he joined the NRM from the Forum for Democratic Change in 2015, he has been witch-hunted by some in the ruling party. Kibanzanga who lost the Bughendera parliamentary election in January 2021 is also troubled by the 600 million the court he petitioned asked him to pay the electoral commission and MP Acrobat Moses Kiiza who defeated him. Kibanzanga had petitioned the High Court in fort portal protesting the election results.