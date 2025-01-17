Former Koboko District Woman MP Margaret Baba Diri laid to rest

Former Koboko District Woman MP Margaret Baba Diri has been laid to rest at the Koboko Catholic Diocesan cemetery grounds, with thousands of mourners gathering to pay their last respects. During the ceremony, the Bishop of Arua, Sabino Ochan Odok, called on mourners to reflect on their lives and leadership skills before they resign. He called on the clergy to unite in the fight against corruption and warned leaders against focusing on earthly things. Speaking on behalf of President Museveni, Vice President Jessica Alupo commended Baba Diri for her tireless advocacy for the rights of people with disabilities.