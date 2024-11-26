Former Amuria MP eulogised ahead of Saturday burial

Multitudes of mourners, including family, friends, and dignitaries, gathered today at a requiem service held at St. Luke Church of Uganda, Ntinda, to honor the legacy of former Amuria MP and presidential press secretary, Francis Onapito, who succumbed to lung cancer on September 27. He was eulogized as an epitome of humility and intellectual prowess, known for his commitment to combating alcohol abuse in the Teso Sub-region and his significant political contributions. Notably, he spearheaded a bill to limit Cabinet ministers' involvement in elective parliamentary positions. Onapito will be laid to rest on November 30th at his ancestral home in Amuria District, following his wish to be buried 60 days after his death.