Food insecurity, child malnutrition rise in Uganda's West Nile

Uganda's refugee population stands at about 1.6 million, making it the largest refugee population in Africa. The refugees come from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi. However, in the West Nile region of the country, poverty, poor harvests, and a decline in donor funds have led to rising food insecurity, resulting in unprecedented levels of child malnutrition, especially in Yumbe District.