Flooding makes access to schools in Ntoroko difficult

Parents and teachers in flood-hit Kanara sub-county Ntoroko district have asked government to expedite the relocation of flood victims, to create a conducive learning environment for learners who have to cross dangerous waters to access school. Edward Muhumuza was in Ntoroko and found out that two classes are forced to share one tent, and pupils spend the day dozing off because their parents' units in the camps where they stay are turned into bars at night.