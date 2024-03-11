Five remanded to Luzira prison in Ndiga clan head murder case

Five people, including Noah Luggya and Milly Naluwenda, secretary to the Kisekwa Cultural Court of Buganda, have been remanded to Luzira Prison until 11th April. They are awaiting updates on the investigation into the murder of Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa, who was shot dead in his car on 25th February. One assailant was lynched by residents, while another was rescued by police and admitted to Mulago Hospital. Investigations led to the arrest of additional suspects, with Tabula Lugya Bbosa still at large with a ten million shillings bounty on him.