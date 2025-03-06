Five dead, 21 injured in Kampala-Bombo road crash

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly road crash that occurred last night at Kagoma, Mayanja Valley, along Kampala-Bombo Road. According to Traffic Police, at least five people lost their lives, and twenty-one others are still nursing serious injuries at Mulago Hospital, where they were rushed after the tragedy. A preliminary police report indicates that the driver of a Fuso truck lost control while descending the valley, resulting in a collision with nine vehicles and one motorcycle. However, some eyewitnesses say the figure could be higher. They have urged the government to expand the road, particularly around that area, with humps and road signage, as the valley has become a black spot.