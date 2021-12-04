Fish dealers petition minister over mistreatment, extortion

Fishermen in the island district of Kalangala have told the state minister for fisheries Hellen Adoa that they have been tortured and mistreated by the UPDF’s Fish Protection Unit. They want the government to restore the operations of fisheries officers which were halted when the unit was established in 2017. The meetings in which they submitted their views on the Fisheries and Aquaculture bill, 2021 being scrutinised by Parliament, took place at Bubeke - Lwazi and Misonzi landing sites in Kalangala.