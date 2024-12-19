Fire destroys millions in property at makeshift garage

A fire that broke out on Thursday morning in a makeshift motor garage has destroyed property worth millions of shillings. Police say about 15 vehicles were destroyed. Officers from the Directorate of Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services managed to stop the fire from spreading to permanent buildings. Some witnesses claim it may have been started by disgruntled members of a savings group whose money was allegedly misappropriated, which they were supposed to share ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.