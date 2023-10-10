Finance Minister Matia Kasaija urges churches to be self-sustainable

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has asked church leaders to stop expecting donations from abroad but set up income-generating projects to sustain their institutions. Kasaija who was at Kashaki Parish in Kanungu District to raise money for the construction of the church says countries that used to send financial support to religious institutions in Uganda no longer have enough money to send to Uganda. He says churches should utilize the big chunks of land they own to set up income-generating projects.