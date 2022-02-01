FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION: USD10BN deal to kickstart commercial oil production

The final investment decision for the development of the critical oil production infrastructure worth an approximated 36 trillion shillings has been firmed up at a ceremony held at Kololo ceremonial grounds. This is for the development of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, Tilenga and kingfisher oil wells by the rebranded Total Energies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation. The chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the oil giant Total Energies asked the two governments of Uganda and Tanzania to ensure a smooth and speedy implementation of the project.