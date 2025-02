FDC members March in Ishaka, demand release of Dr. Kizza Besigye

A section of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members in Ishaka, Bushenyi, have today marched the streets, chanting #FreeDrKizzaBesigye, as they called on the government to ensure the quick release of their party founder, Dr. Kizza Besigye. They also implored religious leaders to join the struggle for justice in Uganda.