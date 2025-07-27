Scouts blocked from accessing their camping site

Scouts from the Uganda Scouts Association have been unexpectedly blocked from entering their Kaazi camp in Wakiso District, despite having security clearance. Led by Budadiri East MP Isaias Ssasaga - who also oversees scouting activities nationally - the group arrived at the site only to find soldiers stationed at the gate, denying them access. The MP has expressed shock, calling for justice and accountability over the Scouts' restricted access to their own camp.