Mbarara women transform lives through Emyooga innovation

In Mbarara City, women are turning simple ideas into powerful solutions, thanks to a financial boost from the Emyooga programme. From making chalk to turning charcoal dust into clean cooking fuel, and even transforming backyard grapes into wine, these women are proving that small beginnings can lead to big change. Tonight, we meet the women behind these stories—mothers, farmers, and entrepreneurs—who are using what they have to build better lives for their families and communities.