UPC delegates defy court order, extend Akena’s term in office

UPC President Jimmy Akena held a delegates’ conference today despite a court order banning the event. The party's head of media and communication said the conference, initially scheduled to take place in Kamdini District, was instead held in Naalya, Wakiso District. Other delegates attended via Zoom. Among the resolutions, members of the delegates’ conference extended the term of office for party president Jimmy Akena by one year, effective Saturday.