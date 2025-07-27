Mudslide victims ask government for more

Eight months after a devastating landslide struck Buluganya Sub-county in November last year - killing over 100 people, displacing hundreds more, and destroying vast acres of crops - over 1,000 affected families remain stranded in temporary tents at the Bunambutye resettlement camp. Although Prime Minister Robbinah Nabbanja had promised immediate relocation, financial support of 18 million shillings per family, and two acres of farmland, the promised assistance has yet to materialise. During a recent visit by Florence Nambozo, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs who delivered clothes and basic supplies donated from Korea, camp residents voiced growing frustration over government delays.