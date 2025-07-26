'Dangote' beats incumbent Wadri in Arua city NRM Primaries

On Friday, tension gripped Arua City after supporters of one of the contenders, Lawrence Allionzi aka Dangote, protested at Arua Central Police Station, accusing NRM electoral officials of trying to deny their candidate victory. Dangote contested against Arua City Mayor Wadri Sam Nyakua for the NRM flag. Results were not declared on Thursday—the voting day—which agitated Dangote’s supporters. Police and the army deployed heavily in the city to control the situation.