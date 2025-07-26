Vigilante groups take charge in NRM Primaries amid mandate questions

The ruling NRM party’s primary elections have been marred by the emergence of vigilante-style groups—musclemen who have taken on pseudo-security roles, particularly at polling stations, under the guise of maintaining order. In Nakawa Division, a group known as the “Ghetto Structure” prominently took charge, claiming they were designated by formal security agencies to provide backup enforcement during the polls. But who gave them the mandate—and under what terms? Tonight, Walter Mwesigye speaks to the leader of the Ghetto Structure to unpack their controversial role.