FDC Katonga demands release of 36 members deported from Kenya

The leadership of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change Katonga faction has demanded the immediate release of 36 of its members following their arrest in Kenya and deportation to Uganda last week. According to the interim leaders of the Katonga group, Erias Lukwago, they intend to petition the Kenyan government on Tuesday through their embassy in Uganda over the abuse of the rights of Ugandan citizens. Teddy Janet Kabasambu has the report.