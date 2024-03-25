FDC faction dismisses UN Report on Uganda's income status

The faction of the Forum for Democratic Change Party, based along Katonga road, has downplayed a recent report by the United Nations that declared Uganda a lower-middle-income status country. The interim Secretary-General of the splinter group, Harold Kaija, told journalists that most Ugandans are languishing in poverty and major businesses are downsizing, which he says is a clear indication that the economy is not favorable to its citizens. Kaija claims that the UN declaration is politically influenced, as reported by DANIEL KIBET.