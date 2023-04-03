Father Joseph Muwonge's family disagrees with church

The name Fr. Joseph Mukasa Muwonge is usually quick on the mind of many Catholics when matters of the life of a Uganda Martyr's mind. He is usually the guiding campus on the life of the martyrs for most. However, his family are now concerned, after he was sent to a rehabilitation centre for unclear reasons. The family claims that when they visited Fr. Muwonge at the centre where he was taken, he told them he had no mental issues, although he admitted to having some unresolved disputes with his fellow clergymen.