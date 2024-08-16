Family thanks Church for Tamale Mirundi's requiem

The family of the outspoken former presidential press secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi, has expressed their gratitude to the Catholic Church for allowing them to hold a requiem mass in his honor. Tamale’s brother, John Ssali Ssembuya, addressed the congregation at St. Gyaviira Parish Catholic Church in Bunamwaya, sharing that the family had been concerned the church might not host the mass because the late Tamale Mirundi had publicly expressed negative sentiments towards the Catholic Church while he was still alive. Ssali asked for forgiveness on Tamale's behalf, pledging to personally reach out to those who may have been offended by his late brother.