Family of 5 escapes survives as storm-toppled tree crushes home in Mityana

A family of five people has narrowly survived death after their house was hit by a big tree following a heavy storm in Mityana District. Jesca Pule and her grandchildren were sleeping during the night when the storm uprooted a big tree near their house. The tree landed on their house and destroyed it. Pule says some debris hit her on the back. Several residents in Kalangalo sub-county say the storm damaged their crops.