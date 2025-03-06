Families evacuate Entebbe Botanical Gardens after eviction notices

Dozens of families have vacated the botanical gardens in Entebbe Municipality after the Uganda Wildlife Authority issued them eviction notices two weeks ago. This followed the expiry of a 14-day eviction notice issued by the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Some of the affected individuals had occupied the land since the 1960s and had established farms there. UWA officials say the decision to evict tenants from the staff quarters of Entebbe Botanical Gardens is aimed at transforming the area into one of the most renowned tourist destinations in the country.